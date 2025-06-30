Rep. Gimenez to Newsmax: Save 'Steep Cuts' for Future Bill

Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Monday that Republicans must avoid risking their majority in the House when passing the wide-ranging tax and spending legislation being debated by the Senate this week and should save the "steep cuts" desired by some for a later bill.

Senators on Monday began a marathon voting process to determine what amendments may or may not be made to the GOP-led tax and spending bill, with many GOP holdouts calling for steeper cuts to federal spending.

Gimenez told "National Report" that "what we're doing is shifting the trajectory" of federal spending. "The trajectory is pretty steep … on spending," and legislators must bring "that trajectory down and then eventually level it off and then start to pay off our debt," he added.

"Without a doubt … our national debt is a huge problem that we have to face, but you can't fix it in just in one bill," said Gimenez.

Gimenez noted that Republicans should avoid deep spending cuts, which could "put at risk some of my more moderate members of the House that also need to get reelected."

He said: "Remember, at the end of the day, the only thing that matters in the House is the majority. If you lose the majority, you've lost everything. And then if we lose the majority, then President [Donald] Trump can look at getting impeached just about every other day. And that's something that we can't [let] happen."

Gimenez said: "So we have to protect both sides of our spectrum and stay in the majority. And we just can't have those steep cuts that some of my members … on the far right want at this time. We'll get there. But you just can't do it in one bill."

