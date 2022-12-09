Rep. Gimenez to Newsmax: Musk 'Needs to Get Out' of San Francisco, Move Twitter to Florida

Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., told Newsmax Friday that Twitter CEO Elon Musk needs to get out of San Francisco and move the company to Miami-Dade County in Florida.

"We have a great tech ecosystem, something that I've built up when I was the mayor of Miami-Dade County," Gimenez said during an appearance on Newsmax's "Spicer & Co." "We have a great diverse group of people that live here – close to three million people – and greater and better yet, we have diversity of thought. We have Republicans and Democrats and independents and we're not just one mindset."

"So I think he needs to get out of San Francisco," the Florida Republican continued. "There's an echo chamber there, everybody is thinking the same. We don't do that here in Miami-Dade County. That's why everybody's moving to the great state of Florida."

On Tuesday, Musk publicly expressed frustration that San Francisco is investigating a complaint about the installation of beds in Twitter's offices. The sleeping area was apparently set up for employees working late to meet Musk's self-described "extremely hardcore" standards and increased workload expectations.

"So city of SF attacks companies providing beds for tired employees instead of making sure kids are safe from fentanyl," Musk tweeted at San Francisco Mayor London Breed, including a link to an article about a local baby's fentanyl overdose. "Where are your priorities!?"

When asked what’s being done to woo Musk away from the Bay City, Gimenez said there needs to be interest expressed.

"First of all, are you interested in doing that?" he asked. "And then we can start talking. We have incentives in Miami-Dade County that will give tax breaks. We also have incentives from the state of Florida if you add jobs."

"Plus you have no state income tax here either so the employees themselves can keep more of their paychecks and not ship it off to a woke state like California where they do all kinds of crazy things," the Sunshine State congressman continued. "We actually do good things with tax dollars here and we're led by a good governor."

Gimenez said Florida’s tremendous growth is evidence that the state is doing something right.

"The proof is in the pudding," he said. "We've got something like 800 people moving into the state every single day, so we just keep growing and growing."