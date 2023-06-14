×
Rep. Gimenez to Newsmax: Not Buying Claims on Chinese Base in Cuba

By    |   Wednesday, 14 June 2023 08:57 PM EDT

The chairman of the Transportation and Maritime Security Subcommittee, Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., told Newsmax that he's skeptical of the claims that the Chinese had been operating a spy base in Cuba since 2019, and he believes that the Biden administration is trying to shift blame to the Trump administration.

Appearing on "The Record with Greta Van Susteren," Gimenez said, "First," the Biden administration "denied that it was even there. And then they finally had to admit that, 'Yeah, it was there,' and then they said, 'Well, it was there during the Trump administration, so it's somebody else's fault.'"

The congressman added that despite him sitting on the Armed Services Committee, the Homeland Security Committee, and the Select Committee on the Strategic Competition with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), he didn't hear about the Chinese base in Cuba until it was recently reported in the news.

"I only learned about this during the news," Gimenez said. "And nowhere before had anyone even whispered there may be a Chinese spy station located in Cuba."

The congressman also cited an incident that occurred a few months ago, in which a Chinese spy balloon flew across the U.S. and the Biden administration said they had flown across North America during the Trump administration. "I don't believe you know that the previous president had any idea that those balloons were there, if, in fact, they did fly over," he said.

