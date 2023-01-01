Rep. Gimenez to Newsmax: 'Woke' Blue State Policies Leading to More Crime

Policies leading to higher blue woke law enforcement policies and prosecutors in the nation's Democrat-run places like New York, Chicago, San Francisco, and Los Angeles are leading to the rise in violent crime, Rep. Carlos Gimenez, who has served in the past as a mayor and sheriff in Florida's Miami-Dade County, commented to Newsmax on Sunday.

"Crime is running rampant because of woke prosecutors that won't prosecute people that commit crimes, and then the people continue to vote these people in, and then they wonder. 'gee, I wonder why we have this rise in crime. I wonder why all these people are stealing stuff,'" the Florida Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

Such prosecutors, Gimenez said, say things such as they won't they won't seek criminal charges against people who steal less than $1,000 in items, and then wonder why shoplifting is on the rise.

"It's crazy," he said. "It's lunacy. It doesn't work. It never will work. And so now you're seeing the consequences in New York and Chicago, San Francisco, all those you know, woke liberal cities that have these woke liberal policies."

Gimenez also pointed to gun control policies, saying they result in only criminals having guns and having an easier time committing crimes.

"Chicago is about the same size as Miami-Dade County," said Gimenez. "I used to be the mayor. We have about half the number of police officers than Chicago [but] we have nowhere near the crime. Why? We have a prosecutor that prosecutes, and we have police officers who are allowed to do their job. I doubt that in Chicago, the police are allowed to do their job. Even with twice as many officers, they have four times the murder rate."

He added that he also had the police department's back when he was mayor.

"I was also the sheriff of Miami-Dade County and our policies were if you do the crime, you're going to do the time, so don't do the crime," Gimenez said. "And, if you want to, don't come to Miami Dade because we're going to put you behind bars."

But in liberal states, the policies are different, and "that's the reason why in the red states and the red cities, crime is not running rampant like it is in the blue states and in the blue cities," he concluded.

