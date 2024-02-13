Gimenez to Newsmax: Mayorkas Impeachment Will Pass With Scalise's Return

Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., predicted to Newsmax on Tuesday that House Republicans will have the votes needed to impeach embattled Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas now that Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., has returned to Washington.

"Our majority leader's back, which gives us one more vote, and that's all we needed, so, if everybody's here – if all the Republicans are here, and even if all the Democrats are here – it will be 216 to 215 and then Secretary Mayorkas will be impeached," Gimenez said, referring to Scalise, during an appearance on Newsmax's "American Agenda."

"Impeachment in the House is we're like the prosecutors," he continued. "We now take the case to the Senate, and the Senate is the jury and the court. So, I anticipate that it'll pass today on a one-vote margin, and then it'll be taken up to the Senate. I believe that the Senate will find him not guilty since it takes two-thirds of the Senate to find somebody guilty of an impeachable offense."

Scalise had been absent from Capitol Hill for more than a month due to blood cancer treatments.

Asked if the effort to impeach Mayorkas is purely symbolic, given that the Democrat-controlled Senate is likely to acquit him, Gimenez, who sits on the House Homeland Security Committee, said he felt an obligation to the Constitution.

"I have to do my duty and my duty says that I swore an oath to the Constitution and to protect the Constitution and I feel that it's my duty to impeach Mr. Mayorkas for high crimes and misdemeanors," he said. "The high crimes being that he purposely violated the law; he has breached his public trust. So, those are the two articles on which he's going to be impeached by the committee. I can only do what I do. What the Senate does is what the Senate does. So, even if I think that he won't be found guilty for political reasons, I have to do what I have to do."

Gimenez conceded that impeaching Mayorkas likely wouldn't change the situation at the southern border, which has faced unprecedented numbers of illegal immigrants attempting to cross into the United States in the past three years.

"This won't change much, even if Mayorkas were impeached and removed," he said. "[President] Joe Biden would just find somebody else who's going to carry out the policies. I've never believed for one second that this wasn't done on purpose. This is exactly what Joe Biden wanted. This is exactly what this administration has wanted all along – this chaos, these millions and millions of immigrants flowing into this country in this fashion. They proved it on day one of his presidency."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com