Tags: carlo acutis | pier giorgio franco | catholic church | faith | canonizations

Msgr. Franco to Newsmax: Canonization of Carlo Acutis Is 'Something We Need'

By    |   Saturday, 06 September 2025 10:48 AM EDT

Adviser to the Permanent Observer Mission of the Holy See to the U.N., Monsignor Hilary Franco, told Newsmax that Sunday's planned canonization of Carlo Acutis is something "we need today."

Franco told "Wake Up America" that Acutis touched people around the globe.

"So people come from all over the world, but we are talking about people from the world, and not only from the Catholic world, you know, I would like to stress this. This is something that we need today."

Carlo Acutis (1991–2006) was an Italian teenager known for his deep Catholic faith and devotion to the Eucharist.

Born in London and raised in Milan, he was gifted in computer programming and used his skills to create websites cataloging Eucharistic miracles worldwide.

Tragically, Carlo died at just 15 years old from leukemia.

Despite his short life, he was remembered for his kindness, humility, and desire to use technology for good. His work sharing faith reached millions.

His canonization marks him as the first millennial saint.

Also being canonized on Sunday is Pier Giorgio Frassati, who died in 1925 at age 24.

He was known for his faith, charitable work, and love of the outdoors, earning him the nickname "the Man of the Beatitudes."

Both men are regarded as powerful role models for young Catholics worldwide.

Franco said at a time when the world is roiled by turmoil, both are still helping to bring more understanding and peace to the lives of everyone around the world.

"We can't continue this way. We have to bring a message of peace. And these two young people are giving that kind of message to the world. That is what we should do."

Newsmax is featuring live reporting through Sunday from Rome and key sites in Italy, offering unprecedented access to the celebrations, the faithful, and the stories behind two of the newest saints of the Church.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Saturday, 06 September 2025 10:48 AM
