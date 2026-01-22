Carla Sands to Newsmax: Greenland Talks Could Rebuild Trust Under Trump

Former U.S. Ambassador to Denmark Carla Sands said the people of Greenland have been “shell-shocked” by what she described as sustained messaging from Denmark that has damaged trust with the United States.

She said that rebuilding trust is crucial as President Donald Trump moves to strengthen U.S. security and economic interests in the Arctic.

Sands made the remarks during an interview with “Wake Up America” on Thursday while discussing Greenland’s reaction to renewed U.S. engagement and international opposition from European leaders.

“I’m not sure how the people of Greenland will feel about it because I think they’re kind of shell-shocked by the ‘psyop’ that the Danish government has been doing on them for the past year to really poison their minds toward the United States,” Sands said.

She said the relationship between the U.S. and Greenland had been strong during the first Trump administration and argued that trust can be rebuilt.

“It’s going to take some time to rebuild the trust and relationship that the first Trump administration left with a great relationship with these wonderful people,” Sands said.

Sands repeatedly criticized Denmark’s handling of Greenland, saying its residents have been denied opportunity and economic development.

“They just want to have their dream and live their life and have economic prosperity and security,” she said. “And they’ve had really neither.”

Sands said Greenlanders have been left without incentives to grow economically.

“They’ve been living kind of like on a welfare payment,” she said. “You don’t grasp the brass ring and run with it because they don’t have the opportunity so much in Greenland because Denmark never developed it.”

Her comments came as European leaders prepared emergency discussions on Greenland after Trump faced sharp criticism during appearances tied to the World Economic Forum in Davos.

European officials publicly rejected U.S. ambitions involving Greenland and reaffirmed their support for Denmark.

Sands dismissed that reaction as political hostility toward Trump.

“It’s kind of reflexive. They hate Republican presidents, and they especially hate President Trump,” Sands said.

She said European leaders resent Trump’s pressure on them to strengthen their own economies and defenses.

“They really resent that he is pushing them to stand up and be strong on their own,” she said.

Sands said Trump’s national security strategy encourages allies to become “sovereign nations with a good economy and strong defense,” adding that European governments have failed to do so because of regulation and climate policies.

“They have high regulations. They have the net-zero agenda,” she said.

Sands framed Greenland as strategically critical, warning that hostile powers could threaten NATO and U.S. trade routes if they gained influence over the region.

“Having control of Greenland … make sure that that trade can continue to flow and that, for instance, the Chinese Communist Party doesn’t block our trade or our defense vessels,” she said.

She added that losing access would be “very, very bad for the U.S. but also for our NATO allies.”

Sands also criticized foreign leaders who condemned Trump’s approach, saying they resist hearing uncomfortable truths.

“They don’t like hearing the truth,” Sands said. “It’s almost as if they’ve been infantilized.”

She pointed to censorship, immigration policies and trade decisions as evidence.

“It just makes no sense unless he truly hates the free market and hates freedom as we know it,” Sands said, referring to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s remarks on trade with China.

Despite international pushback, Sands said expanded U.S. access to Greenland would strengthen security and protect the homeland.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com