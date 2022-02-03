×
Carla Sands to Newsmax: Pa. Voters Need a Senator 'to Take Our Country Back'

(Newsmax's "Spicer & Co.")

By    |   Thursday, 03 February 2022 11:40 PM

Pennsylvanians are sick of Democrat leadership and Republican capitulation, and the state needs an America First, former Trump administration staffer to be its Republican Senate primary nominee, according to Donald Trump's former U.S. Ambassador to Denmark Carla Sands on Newsmax.

"The fact is Pennsylvania needs that strong senator," Sands told Thursday's "Spicer & Co." "We are so tired in America of sending weak Republicans to Washington, and we're watching us lose our country.

"It seems like day by day our freedoms and our liberty are being taken. It's time for a Republican that is going to take our country back, that is going to be on the offense."

Sands boasts that she is the only candidate in this Pennsylvania Senate GOP primary who has served in former President Donald Trump's administration.

"It seems like Republicans have gone along to get along, and we've lost our country little by little," she told host Sean Spicer. "It's time to end that. I'm the fighter to do it."

Her message is one of an America First "Trumplican" who refuses to bend to Democrats.

"Our base has not been well served," she said. "They are so upset by this radical Biden administration. We got the Bernie Sanders agenda and AOC agenda.

"I'm also proud that I fought for President Trump's America First agenda," she added. "I'll be the only one that can hold our base together and also track suburban voters. They love the agenda and they want safe streets and safe cities."

Pennsylvanians are sick of Democrat leadership and Republican capitulation, and the state needs an America First, former Trump administration staffer to be its Republican Senate primary nominee, according to the former U.S. Ambassador to Denmark Carla Sands.
