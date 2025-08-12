Higbie Report From Gaza: 'Only Ones Starving Are Hostages'

From the edge of the Gaza war zone, Newsmax host Carl Higbie delivered a stark assessment of the United States' role in the rise of the Hamas terrorist group, which continues to wage terror on its own people by disrupting and hijacking humanitarian aid efforts.

Further, the host of "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE," on special assignment in the Middle East, derailed the narrative that Israel is the cause of mass starvation in Gaza, adding that the only people starving inside Gaza are the remaining hostages. And the culprits: Hamas.

Speaking against the backdrop of Israeli artillery and airstrikes, Higbie said billions of dollars sent to Gaza through U.S. Agency for International Development and other programs — stretching back to the Clinton administration — allowed Hamas to come to power and strengthen its grip on the territory. That funding, he charged, came "under the guise" of humanitarian relief for Palestinians "playing victim" while Iran poured in weapons, training, and other support.

Before President Donald Trump cut it off, USAID sent $2.1 billion to Gaza, including $200 million categorized for "miscellaneous foreign awardees" in the West Bank and Gaza.

"What does that even mean?" Higbie asked. "There was no transparency at all for any of these receipts, and that goes directly to Hamas."

Higbie said the money, coupled with Iranian backing, helped Hamas create the infrastructure and control systems that today allow it to divert humanitarian aid and keep a stranglehold on Gaza's population.

Higbie also corrected the narrative about humanitarian aid to Gazans. He stressed that aid continues to enter Gaza daily. From his vantage point at the border, he described watching Israeli trucks transfer shipments to Arab drivers headed into the territory.

"The actual aid that's intended for the real victims — the people who don't have any means to flee — Hamas steals most of it," he said. "Once it gets to the intended recipients, they tell people not to take it in the streets at gunpoint."

While much of the world views Gaza through the lens of humanitarian crisis, Higbie delivered a blunt assessment: "The only people starving in Gaza right now are the hostages."

Roughly 50 hostages remain in captivity, 20 of whom Israel believes to be alive.

