'Carl Higbie FRONTLINE' in Israel All Week

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee will be among the guests when Newsmax's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" broadcasts from Israel all this week.

Higbie, a former U.S. Navy SEAL, will be in Israel to provide a close-up look on how Israeli officials are protecting their fellow citizens who live amid constant threats from neighboring countries.

When to Watch:

5 p.m. ET Carl Higbie FRONTLINE

Weeknights on Newsmax – Find It Here

Included among Higbie's scheduled stops are tours of Israel's weapons and aerospace industries, as well as trips to the West Bank and towns that border Syria and Jordan. He'll speak with local residents to learn their thoughts on such issues as the war in Gaza and talk of a Palestinian homeland.

Higbie also will tour the Knesset in Jerusalem and interview Speaker of the Knesset Amir Ohana.

Other "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" guests this week are expected to include:

Legal scholar Alan Dershowitz

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar

Former Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Danny Ayalon

Knesset Member Ohad Tal

Israeli Foreign Ministry special envoy Fleur Hassan-Nahoum

Israel Aerospace Industries President and CEO Boaz Levy, lead engineer of the anti-ballistic missile Arrow

Yisrael Ganz, governor of the Binyamin Region and Yesha Council chairman

Former Israel Defense Forces officer Jonathan Conricus

Malcolm Hoenlein, executive vice president emeritus of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations

Retired IDF Brig. Gen. Amir Avivi

"Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" is televised at 5 p.m. EDT Monday to Friday on Newsmax.

