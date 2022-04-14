Rep. Mike Carey to Newsmax: Biden, Dems Have 'Tainted' View of Economy

Rep. Mike Carey, R-Ohio, told Newsmax Wednesday that President Joe Biden and the Democrats “have a tainted view of the economy,” and don’t want to take responsibility for record inflation.

“(Biden) just has a tainted view of the of the way the economy works, and we're seeing what (Democrats) want to do,” Carey said during “Prime News” Wednesday. “They want to spend trillions of dollars and they don't want to take responsibility for their actions.”

Carey said that 80% of the record inflation hitting the country started well before Russia invaded Ukraine and are more connected to Biden’s policies than a “Putin price hike.”

“I'm old enough to remember that on the campaign trail, Biden tweeted that when he's in office, he would take responsibility. He wouldn't blame others,” Carey said. “What happened? This administration doesn't want to take a stand on anything, and they want to blame everybody else. You know, (Former) President (Donald) Trump. They want to blame Republicans. I mean, they're calling this Putin's inflation.”

In a statement Wednesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki blamed Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for his state’s “unnecessary and redundant” inspection of trucks at the southern border, a move the Republican governor said he took to cut down on commercial vehicles smuggling illegal migrants into the United States.

“Gov. Abbott’s unnecessary and redundant inspections of trucks transiting ports of entry between Texas and Mexico are causing significant disruptions to the food and automobile supply chains, delaying manufacturing, impacting jobs, and raising prices for families in Texas and across the country,” Psaki’s statement said. “The continuous flow of legitimate trade and travel and CBP’s ability to do its job should not be obstructed. Governor Abbott’s actions are impacting people’s jobs, and the livelihoods of hardworking American families.”

Carey said that Americans are seeing and feeling the higher prices and are not buying Biden’s explanations anymore, as recent polling shows.

“Every American knows from going to the gas pump every day, what they're seeing in energy prices,” Carey said. “But it's not just the cost of the gas pump. It is going to be what you're paying in utility bills, and the president's answer is for everybody to run out and buy an electric vehicles because gas prices are high. These are expensive vehicles, and they're heavier than the regular vehicles, and they pay no gas tax.”

Carey said the higher prices translates into the average working family paying an extra $433 per month.

“We got real problems in this country,” Carey said. “It's actually people trying to put food on the grocery table, pay for their prescription drugs, you know, save money for college. This inflation is nothing more than taking money out of hard-working people's paychecks every month.”

