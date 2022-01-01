Cardinal Timothy Dolan to Newsmax: 'Religion Is the Glue' to Fix Society's Crises

As we enter 2022, Cardinal Timothy Dolan revealed on Newsmax the root cause of all that ills America and the world: A "gallop" from faith and a propping up of false idols.

"If you listen to the secularists, they would have you believe that religion is toxic for society – and, of course, it's just the opposite: Religion is the glue, the cohesion, the nobility, the dream, the aspiration, the tempering factor on raw emotions," Dolan told Saturday's "America Right Now." "Religion and faith is what makes culture potent. We've got a culture of entitlement, selfishness, and no religion.

"No wonder we've got the crisis that we see every day."

If society would just lean on faith – if not return to it – the world would be a better place, Dolan told guest host Carl Higbie.

"The drift from God – and sometimes it's more than a drift; it's a gallop – is, in my mind, the basic reason for all the woes that we see today – whether it be crime, whether it be family tension, you name it," Dolan said, pointing to the Bible's First Commandment.

"I am the Lord thy God; don't have strange Gods before me," Dolan continued. "We've got strange Gods before us now and most of the time they're ourselves.

"When society and culture taunt us to believe that we are Gods, we are in charge of everything, everything revolves around us, we deserve constant entitlements and worship – well, then you're going to shatter a window at Saks and take everything. You're going to shoot somebody who might get in your way. You're going to abort a baby that is inconvenient. You're going to end the life of grandma who's proved to be quote 'a burden.'

"No, we are not God. There is a God and it ain't I, OK?

"But we are tempted to believe that it is. That's a violation of the First Commandment and that leads to everything wrong that we see today."

