Cardinal Dolan to Newsmax: 'God Has the Last Word'

Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the esteemed Catholic archbishop of New York, in a heartfelt interview with Newsmax on Saturday shared a poignant message of hope and renewal ahead of Easter Sunday.

Reflecting on the solemnity of Good Friday, Dolan remarked, "We're in good company because that's the way the universe ... felt that Good Friday afternoon."

He painted a vivid picture of the despair felt at the crucifixion, describing the darkness that enveloped the earth and the trembling of the ground. Despite the despair, Dolan emphasized the central message of Easter: "God has the last word: life, not death. Hope, not doubt. Goodness, not evil."

Turning to the Lenten season, Dolan elucidated the significance of sacrifice and abstinence. He reverently spoke of the Church's wisdom in preparing believers for the resurrection of Jesus Christ, stating, "Let the Holy Mother Church be a wise teacher." He emphasized the importance of creating space for God in one's life through acts of fasting, prayer, and love for others.

In response to a question about individuals who have drifted away from the church while still maintaining a belief in God, Dolan acknowledged the trend of spiritual but not religious affiliation. With empathy and understanding, he addressed the inherent need for community in faith, stating, "We need others, we need you. Come on back to the church."

Dolan's plea for reconnection with the church was rooted in the communal nature of faith. He underscored the sense of belonging and shared conviction found within the faith community, stating, "We need you. We want you, and I have a hunch. You need us."

As Easter approaches, Dolan's words resonate deeply with believers, offering a beacon of hope in a world often plagued by uncertainty and doubt. His message reminds us of the transformative power of faith and the promise of renewal that Easter brings.

