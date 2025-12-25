Candace Cameron Bure to Newsmax: Reading the Bible for America's 250th

Actor and producer Candace Cameron Bure and Christians Engaged founder Bunni Pounds joined Newsmax on Christmas Day to promote a weeklong public Bible reading in Washington, D.C., tied to preparations for America's 250th birthday next year.

Bure, the national spokesperson for the "America Reads the Bible" effort, told Newsmax's "Newsline" that the event is designed to elevate Scripture in people's daily lives and to help Americans reflect on the nation's foundations.

The gathering is scheduled for April 18-25, with continuous readings planned for seven straight days.

Bure said the program will run from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, with more than 420 readers taking turns reading the Bible from Genesis through Revelation.

She said organizers expect up to 14,000 seats to be available for people who want to attend in person, and added that the readings will also be livestreamed so churches and families can participate from home.

Pounds framed the event as both a civic and spiritual moment, calling the Bible "our founding document" and linking the durability of the U.S. Constitution to what she described as a scriptural foundation.

She also warned of a "leadership crisis" and said the country needs every generation to return to biblical principles, discipleship, and a biblical worldview.

Pounds said more than 100 national ministries are partnering in the effort, alongside leaders from government, entertainment, and the church, to encourage Americans to read Scripture every day.

Bure and Pounds urged viewers not to wait until April to engage, encouraging families to use the holiday season to gather, read Scripture, and bring faith into conversations at home.

