WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: canada | tariffs | reciprocity | trade war | david macnaughton

Fmr Canadian Amb. to Newsmax: US-Canada Trade 'Balanced' Before Tariffs

By    |   Thursday, 13 March 2025 11:56 AM EDT

David MacNaughton, former Canadian Ambassador to the United States, told Newsmax on Thursday he's "mystified" by President Donald Trump's tariff threats and the ensuing trade war between the two nations.

Canada on Wednesday announced retaliatory trade duties on U.S. goods worth about $21 billion following Trump's decision to impose a 25% tariff on global steel and aluminum imports and repeated threats to raise tariffs on Canadian products.

MacNaughton, in an interview with "Wake Up America," questioned the reasoning behind Trump's actions toward Canada and said, "Trade between Canada and the United States has been more or less balanced."

He added that the U.S. and Canada "have a great trading relationship," pointing to the trade agreement negotiated during Trump's first administration, the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA.

"We did a trade deal with President Trump when I was in Washington that he said was the best trade deal ever done, so I don't know what is motivating him and the administration to put tariffs on us," MacNaughton said.

He also pushed back on Trump's justification for the tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, which Trump said were necessary due to national security concerns, saying, "I've never really thought that Canada is a national security threat to the United States. We are partners in defense and in prosperity. So … I don't know what's behind this other than perhaps a negotiating tactic by the president."

MacNaughton added, "If what the president wants is reciprocity, the reality … is that up until he took his action, I think we were pretty much in reciprocity."

The former ambassador said Canada was "Living by the agreement that he made with us" until Trump imposed the recent tariffs.

MacNaughton said he's "quite frankly … mystified by all of this. And as I say, it's probably some kind of a negotiating tactic. But in the meantime, I think people on both sides of the border are being hurt."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
David MacNaughton, former Canadian Ambassador to the United States, told Newsmax on Thursday he's "mystified" by President Donald Trump's tariff threats and the ensuing trade war between the two nations.
canada, tariffs, reciprocity, trade war, david macnaughton
462
2025-56-13
Thursday, 13 March 2025 11:56 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved