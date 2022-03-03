Rep. Cammack to Newsmax: Putin 'Playing Chess'; Biden Playing Checkers

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been "playing chess" over for the past year while President Joe Biden has been "playing checkers," and now there is an international crisis in Ukraine that has come "partly because of the weakness" Biden has shown, Rep. Kat Cammack said on Newsmax Thursday.

"Unfortunately, Eastern Europe has become the chessboard," the Florida Republican said during an appearance on Newsmax TV's "National Report."

"When you look at the opportunity to deliver lethal aid, Biden slow-walked it. We have reports that we have lethal aid still stuck at the border and has yet to get in the hands of Ukrainian fighters."

Further, the "mother of all sanctions" including stopping transaction messages from the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) banking system, "were tiptoed around," said Cammack.

"If we were going to be firm, we're going to be resolute and take swift action," she said. "We should have done this well in advance of the invasion. The intelligence community knew it was coming. They were right on the mark with what happened."

Meanwhile, the United States is importing more than a half-million barrels of oil every day from Russia, and that is "blood oil" from the Ukrainians who are dying, said Cammack.

"Why do we not have a restart of the Keystone pipeline? Why are we standing and saying we're going to keep importing Russian oil, which has exacerbated this conflict and continues to fund the activities happening on the Russian front?" she asked.

"That is a complete disgrace … we are funding the war in Ukraine on the Russian side by continuing to purchase Russian oil, and it is a shame. It is unacceptable. We need to cut that off immediately."

Cammack also commented on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's changing guidelines on COVID-19 and insisted that the science "was never there" to require masks and other actions.

"This was never about the data," she said. "It was never about the science. The masks in the Capitol building [requirement] was based on a study that was conducted in India, a failed peer review … It's always been about a political agenda. It's time to get back to normal."

