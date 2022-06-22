Rep. Cammack to Newsmax: Biden, Dems Taking Hispanic Votes for Granted

Mexico-born Rep. Mayra Flores, who was sworn in by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after turning a district along the Texas-Mexico border for the first time in 150 years, shows Democrats are incorrect for taking it for granted that their party has the Hispanic vote locked down, Rep. Kat Cammack said on Newsmax Wednesday.

"The Hispanic community is an incredibly vibrant community, but they are very conservative," the Florida Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "They have deep-rooted values in family and faith, and that is what I think is so kind of crazy about the Democrats' strategy here, thinking that the Hispanic community is automatically going to vote Democrat."

Cammack also shamed Democrats for "stereotyping an entire group of people," and President Joe Biden for "taking for granted these incredible communities that are so much a part of the fabric of our America."

"I'm excited for what's to come in November," said Cammack. " We're seeing Latinas around the country stepping up, but more than that, they embody what America is all about, and it's about American grit and taking our country back."

Meanwhile, Cammack was at the border last week as part of a congressional delegation and commented on the Border Patrol's new numbers showing that it is understaffed by about 2,000 agents.

"Morale is in the toilet," she said. "Border Patrol agents are doing their very level best, but when they don't have the support of their own agency, and of course, the administration, their hands are tied. They're being asked to not do a job that they signed up for."

Cammack commented that she went out on patrol at about 4 a.m. one morning with officers from the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Border Patrol, and they came across a group of about 100 migrants in Roma, Texas.

"What we saw was one single Border Patrol agent who was tasked with dealing with not only the children and the families but the runners," said Cammack. "He was dealing with families and children, but also runners who are running for a reason. It's clear that they either have criminal histories or they're carrying drugs."

Meanwhile, the cartels are creating a distraction by bringing in women, children, and family units, said Cammack.

"They're simultaneously using drones that the Americans are not allowed to use, and they're bringing drugs across the border," she said. "We're so woefully understaffed and it's killing America. It's killing our communities. It's putting everyone at risk, including our local law enforcement, and I say often you can't protect your hometowns if you can't defend the homeland."

But if Republicans take control of the House again in January, they can take action, even with Biden in the White House, she said.

"The House controls the purse strings and Biden can't do anything without Congress," she said. "Not only are we going to, first and foremost, secure the border once and for all, but we're also going to impeach [Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro] Mayorkas. Then we're going to give the support and the policies to our Border Patrol agents that they have needed for so long, including the force multipliers like the technology, the drone use, and the wall.

"We're going to go to bat for our men and women in green. That is going to be the first time in a long time, and we have to do it. There is no exception. We will get it done."

