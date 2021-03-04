Rep. Cammack to Newsmax TV: HR1 Voting Bill a 'Power Grab' for Dems

Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., says the radical H.R.1 bill passed Wednesday night by House Democrats is a flat-out ''power grab'' by Democrats.

H.R.1, called the For the People Act, is an 800-plus bill that folds together previous proposals for absentee voting, in-person voting, campaign finance and ethics. Republicans have ripped the legislation as a ''federal government takeover.''

The bill now advances to the Senate in what would be the largest overhaul of the U.S. election law in at least a generation.

''If Democrats have been so concerned about election integrity, why didn’t they pursue this last Congress?'' Cammack said Thursday during an appearance on Newsmax TV’s ''American Agenda.''



''Don’t we all recall in November and December where they said this was the best, most secure election they’ve ever seen in their lifetime? Then why is H.R.1 their top priority? Why all of a sudden, this push for this new reform?''

Cammack specifically slammed a provision in the bill that would implement a 6-to-1 match for small-dollar donations, calling it ludicrous that someone like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., would receive taxpayer funds for posting "some explosive video, name-calling, calling everybody a racist."

Say "she raises a million dollars (from that video). Guess what? We’re on the hook for the other $6 million. That’s right. She will raise $6 million because of the 6-to-1 match because the majority of her donations are small-dollar donations," Cammack said.

''This cannot stand. This is dangerous, this undermines our Constitution, it undermines our republic. We need the Senate to fight this, and I guarantee you, when Americans find out what is in this bill, it’s going to terrify them.''

