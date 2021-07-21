Rep. Cammack to Newsmax: Border Crisis Is 'Most Expensive Welcome Party'

The crisis at the border has become the "most expensive welcome party" for migrants coming across the U.S. border because of the incredible cost to American taxpayers, Rep. Kat Cammack said on Newsmax Wednesday in comments after her recent trip to Texas.

The Florida Republican described on Newsmax's "National Report" standing on the banks of the Rio Grande at 3:30 a.m. with National Guard, Border Patrol, and other law enforcement officials watching migrants cross into the United States.

"(It) was not by their own choice but because of the directive of the Biden administration," Cammack said. "We are standing there and there's not anything being done to stop it, and so truly, it is standing there waiting for these coyotes, these cartel members to bring people across the river, and rafts which I saw firsthand multiple rafts."

It takes American taxpayer dollars to process the immigrants, she said, including FEMA money to fly them to cities and towns across the United States.

"And what we're not talking about is the human trafficking that's happening here, the children that are being abused, the public health crisis that is unfolding as these migrants come across," Cammack added. "(They) are not being tested for COVID, are not being subjected to the same screening requirements that Americans would have just even flying on an airplane. They don't have an ID."

This results in a "giant welcoming party," she said. "This looks more like the United States of Central America than the United States of America these days, and it's incredibly frustrating ... Americans across this country are paying for it with their pocketbook, with exposure to potential new variants, with their kids now having to share resources. Our medical community is taking on the burden as they come into our communities, and our law enforcement is dealing with the uptick in crime and narcotics pouring in because of this open border policy."

The numbers of migrants are also posing further danger from COVID, as they're not wearing masks. "Let us also remember that there are over 140 different nationalities that are coming through our southwest border. It's not just the triangle countries in Central America ... this is a massive crisis."

