Rep. Cammack to Newsmax TV: 'Coward' Mayorkas Didn't Leave Airport on Border Visit

Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., says “coward” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas didn’t even leave the airport when he visited McAllen, Texas, and forced border patrol agents to report in out of the field, another example of the “insane” approach to the border crisis by the Biden administration.

“Just yesterday, I think, Vice President Harris announced that she would be traveling to New Hampshire, which I had to sit back and think for a little bit, isn’t that the wrong border state? It’s absolutely mind boggling to me that this administration, one, refuses to acknowledge that there is in fact a crisis of epic proportions happening on our southwest border,” Cammack said Monday during an appearance on Newsmax TV’s “The Chris Salcedo Show.”



“It is a crisis; it is an emergency. They are choosing to ignore it. … It just goes to show that this administration is refusing to lead. They are either not capable of or choose not to. Neither is acceptable. And as someone who has been to the border twice to see firsthand just how awful and horrendous conditions truly are from a public health standpoint, from a humanitarian standpoint, from a national security standpoint. And you’ve got border agents begging for the administration to listen to them? I mean, heck, even Secretary Mayorkas, he said he went to McAllen, Texas. That coward didn’t even leave the airport. … This is insane."

President Joe Biden over the weekend said, “young people” arriving at the border was a “crisis.”

But White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Monday said the president misspoke and that he doesn’t actually believe that.

“The president does not feel that children coming to our border seeking refuge from violence, economic hardships and other dire circumstances is a crisis,” she told reporters.

“He does feel that the crisis in Central America, the dire circumstances that many are fleeing from, that that is a situation that we need to spend our time, our effort on and we need to address it if we’re going to prevent more of an influx of migrants from coming in years to come,” she added.

Cammack said the flub proves that Biden isn’t in charge.

“For an administration that is so woke that it can’t even stand itself, the words that they are saying just really don’t matter, which I think is a little bit hypocritical and pretty scary what we’re dealing with on the southwest border,” she told Salcedo.

