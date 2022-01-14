Rep. Cammack: WH Silence 'Deafening' on Iran's Trump Assassination Video

Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., told Newsmax she was upset by the ''deafening'' silence of the White House after Iran posted a video on the internet showing an animated assassination of former President Donald Trump by a drone while he was playing golf at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

''Are they so hate-filled and vitriolic towards President Trump and his supporters that they can't even bring themselves to condemn a violent — and dangerous — video from Iran's supreme leader, who would love nothing more than to see America as a whole, Republicans and Democrats equally, fall flat on their faces,'' Cammack said on Friday's ''American Agenda.'' ''The silence is deafening.''

The video posted this week shows a figure looking like the former president playing golf at his Florida resort, and a robotic drone hacking into the systems of the site and then locking in the figure for what appears to be a strike of a drone aircraft.

A person in Iranian soldier attire, with a picture of slain Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani on his desk next to the computer he is using, is controlling the drone remotely and appears to push a button for the final strike before the video goes to black.

The video comes shortly after Iran demanded that the former president be put on trial for Soleimani's killing in Iraq by an U.S. drone in January 2020, which Trump ordered, according to a Reuters report Jan. 3, the second anniversary of Soleimani's death.

''If Trump and [former Secretary of State Mike] Pompeo are not tried in a fair court for the criminal act of assassinating General Soleimani, Muslims will take our martyr's revenge,'' Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said in a speech Jan. 3. ''The aggressor, murderer and main culprit — the then president of the United States — must be tried and judged under the [Islamic] law of retribution, and God's ruling must be carried out against him.''

When a reporter asked White House press secretary Jen Psaki if President Joe Biden was aware of the video, and if any conversations took place with the intelligence community regarding Trump's safety, Psaki said she would not discuss specifics.

''I'm not going to speak to the work of our intelligence community,'' Psaki told reporters in Thursday's briefing. ''Obviously, the — the kind of rhetoric or video from the supreme leader is something that we've seen — you know, offensive — offensive rhetoric and behavior in the past. But I'm not going to speak to more specifics of internal discussions.''

Cammack said the lack of condemnation of the video by the Biden administration is telling.

''This is just really frustrating because when you see a video like that, with what Iran's supreme leader put out, it's not just offensive, it's dangerous,'' she said. ''It's violent, and you would hope that we could maybe look past this as Republicans versus Democrats. This is an American issue.''

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV's including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here

Related Stories: