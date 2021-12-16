Rep. Kat Cammack to Newsmax: Biden 'Trafficker in Chief' With Illegals Coming Into US

Rep. Kat Cammack told Newsmax Wednesday that President Joe Biden is acting like a "trafficker in chief" by allowing so many illegal migrants into the country, including the coast of her state, Florida.

"We don't have a 'commander in chief,'" the Florida Republican said on Newsmax's"Stinchfield" Wednesday. "At the present moment, we have a 'trafficker in chief' because his policies have allowed these types of activities where illegals are really welcomed to just pull up on the beach, unload and have at it, and we all know that because of the Biden administration, every town in America is now a border town."

Cammack was referring to a boat carrying 50 illegal migrants that backed up to the shore in Jupiter, Florida, on Sunday, with the migrants jumping off and running off the beach, West Palm Beach TV station WPTV reported.

Cellphone videos showed the migrants jumping off the boat and onto the sand and then running to the street.

"The captain put a mask on, got his phone out and called someone and then fled the scene," witness Patrick Bradley told the news outlet.

U.S. Border Patrol told the station that they were able to round up 23 of the 40-50 migrants and were able to seize the boat which had run aground, according to the report.

"In the state of Florida, we're seeing more and more illegals pouring into our communities, be it by beach, or by plane," Cammack said.

According to Cammack, who serves as leads Republican for the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Biden administration is using $90 million of that agency's funds to resettle illegal migrants throughout the interior of the country.

"He has managed to take over $90 million out of FEMA and use it to purchase plane tickets and bus tickets for illegals, and ship them all around the country," she said. "(That is) $90 million of our taxpayer funds that have gone out of FEMA in order to resettle these illegals."

Cammack said they are issued a paper with a court date to attend, but they usually do not show up at the hearing.

"(They) get a little piece of paper that says in five years you need to show for your court date," she said. "You and I both know how many of these people really actually show up for their court date. None, so we have a real situation."

