Rep. Cammack to Newsmax: COVID Test Shortages Due to Lack of Biden's Leadership

The shortage of COVID-19 at-home test kits that comes as the omicron coronavirus variant continues to spread is a "direct result of the lack of leadership coming out of the White House," Rep. Kat Cammack said on Newsmax Friday.

"Everything is an afterthought, and there has been more of a push to follow political agendas and political science rather than actual science," the Florida Republican said on Newsmax's "American Agenda."

"You know, here in Florida, we have taken a very thoughtful, pragmatic, common-sense approach to managing the pandemic, and that includes keeping doors open while keeping people safe and keeping things available like monoclonal antibody treatment and making sure that folks have the ability to make the best decisions for themselves and their families."

But the Biden administration "continues to push a political agenda and we're seeing now the result of how that is not working, and that's why we need to do a strong course correct," said Cammack. "And I think, come midterms, we certainly will."

Meanwhile, the administration on Thursday said it would be lifting its travel ban on eight African countries by New Year's Eve, and Cammack said the administration has had mixed messaging from its first day.

"They said, 'Get vaccinated so you can take off your mask' and now they're saying 'Even if you're vaccinated, you have to wear a mask,'" said Cammack.

"They have continued to say that, 'Oh we aren't sure if we're going to get the vaccine under Operation Warp Speed,' in which President [Donald] Trump did something historic in producing a vaccine and they said, 'Oh, we don't know if it's safe or effective. Now they're pushing it to the point of it's the jab or your job. They are all over the map when it comes to the management and handling of this pandemic."

And that, she said, is "hypocritical and it's dangerous."

"When you have a top-down government that wants to implement a one-size-fits-all approach to governance," Cammack added, "that is when we start to see a mess like what is playing out in California and Michigan and New York. It's destructive and harmful to every single American."

The administration lifted the Africa travel ban for "political reasons," because it is "starting to realize that they're losing on every front when it comes to the handling of virtually every issue," Cammack said. "It doesn't matter if it's the southwest border or COVID. They have seen that their policies aren't working mostly because they aren't rooted in any factual truth again."

Since there is no common-sense approach to handling matters, and the administration "continues to mislead and misdirect" the American people, they have "lost faith," said Cammack.

"I think the American public sees that Biden and his spokespeople have continued to really change their tune multiple times over and that right there is not what we need in a time of crisis," she also said.

