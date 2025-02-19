Calin Georgescu to Newsmax: Ukrainians Driving Luxury Cars

Romanian presidential candidate Calin Georgescu told Newsmax on Wednesday that in his home country, Ukrainians can be seen driving luxury cars and staying in five-star resorts.

"The only point I can tell you is, is that we know the Ukrainian people in Romania, and I'm telling you frankly, they are in very, very luxury, luxury cars, and they are staying in the five-star hotels," Georgescu told "Finnerty."

The conservative Romanian politician added that he believes in humanitarian efforts, "but not as it is right now."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com