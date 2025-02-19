WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: calin georgescu | ukraine | corruption | luxury cars | hotels | five-star | resorts

Calin Georgescu to Newsmax: Ukrainians Driving Luxury Cars

Wednesday, 19 February 2025 10:19 PM EST

Romanian presidential candidate Calin Georgescu told Newsmax on Wednesday that in his home country, Ukrainians can be seen driving luxury cars and staying in five-star resorts.

"The only point I can tell you is, is that we know the Ukrainian people in Romania, and I'm telling you frankly, they are in very, very luxury, luxury cars, and they are staying in the five-star hotels," Georgescu told "Finnerty."

The conservative Romanian politician added that he believes in humanitarian efforts, "but not as it is right now."

Wednesday, 19 February 2025 10:19 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

