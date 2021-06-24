Caitlyn Jenner to Newsmax: 'I Am an Inclusive Republican'

Caitlyn Jenner said Thursday on Newsmax that she would run on conservative values in her bid for the governorship of California.

"I'm an inclusive Republican," Jenner said on "Greg Kelly Reports." "I have conservative economic values. That's why I've always been on this side. I believe in less government, less regulations, and [a] more pro-business environment."

Jenner then reiterated that she was indeed "an inclusive Republican. I'm in it for everybody. And I want to see everybody succeed.

"I mean, I'm in it for everybody. I think everybody needs the dignity of a job. You know, not a handout, and I think everybody wants that. And we don't have that in California right now," Jenner said.

Jenner said the problems she plans to combat in California include the state's high gasoline and sales taxes.

"I'm not one of the insiders. ... I'm not the one who [gave us] the highest sales tax [at] 7.25 [percent],'' Jenner said. ''Gas tax right now — we have the highest gas prices in the nation. Why? Because a little over 50% of what you're paying is tax on that gas. I'm not the one that did that. I'm the one that's coming in that's going to try to correct that problem. Is it going to be easy? No. But you have to have a fighter, and I come from a long line of fighters."

Jenner made her comments after California's secretary of state announced Wednesday that enough signatures had been collected on a petition to put the recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, on the ballot.

It will mark the second time in the state's history to recall a sitting governor. The recall election will likely take place later this year.

