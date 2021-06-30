Caitlyn Jenner to Newsmax: California Has to Be 'Competitive'

California gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner outlined on Newsmax her plans to make California "competitive" with other states.

Appearing Wednesday on "Greg Kelly Reports," Jenner said: "It's so important that we get competitive with other states. Eighteen thousand companies have left California, and they've left for one reason. They didn't leave for the beaches. They didn't leave for Yosemite. They left because of high taxes and high regulations. We have to develop a system here in California. ... I never see California going to a zero corporate tax rate like, you know, Florida or Texas. But we can be competitive, and you know we have the greatest resources in the world here."

According to the Tax Foundation, California ranks 49th of 50 for its individual income tax rate and 45th in sales tax.

As part of Jenner's policies, she said, if elected governor, she would "close [California's] southern border down. We have to finish the wall," she exclaimed. Jenner had mentioned that "[Gov.] Gavin Newsom isn't doing anything" to address the border or the influx of illegal migrants.

Jenner continued citing that "the border is a big issue" in California as well as immigration. "We have to ... use state funds on state land to be able to close the border down. We have to do that. If you are arrested in this state, and you're here illegally, you're out of here."

Jenner acknowledged that a lot of the state is dependent on migrant workers and that there needs to be a process that allows them to work in this country, but through legal merit.

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here