La. Education Czar to Newsmax: State Could Challenge Biden Title IX Revision

The state of Louisiana might legally challenge the Biden administration's Title IX revision, state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley told Newsmax on Wednesday.

The Department of Education last week expanded the definition of sex under Title IX, the 1972 law prohibiting sex discrimination in educational programs that receive federal funding, to include transgender.

Brumley said on "National Report" that Louisiana schools have been encouraged to continue their pre-revision practices until state officials can review the changes.

"I clearly think that there will be a challenge [to the administration's update]," Brumley said. "It flies in the face of our fairness in women's Sports Act in the state of Louisiana that separates sports by biological sex.

"We have a bill in our state legislature right now called the Given Name Act that would allow teachers to simply refer to students by the name on their birth certificate unless the parent is empowered and seeks to have the student called by a different name.

"So, clearly, we are set up here for some form of a legal challenge, and that's why we're working with the entire Louisiana team here to explore the options available."

Brumley said he asked Louisiana schools to pause implementation of the changes to Title IX while he, Republican Gov. Jeff Landry, and Republican state Republican Attorney General Liz Murrill review the revision "because this is a bridge too far and we are exploring every option available to challenge the Biden administration on this new rule."

"Clearly, this recklessly endangers children in the state of Louisiana and across the country," Brumley told Newsmax. "It seeks to dismantle everything that we know about equal opportunity and in female sports that has been granted over the last decades.

"This revised reckless rule doesn't go to effect until August. It's over 1,500 pages long. We want time to review the rule."

Brumley said he was concerned about the effects of the revision to Title IX, which originally was created to defend women's rights.

"One, it's going to be a violation of the First Amendment on our school campuses," he said. "Two, it's going to dismantle and break down long-standing protections afforded to female athletes in the state of Louisiana and across the country.

"And three, I'm concerned that it's going to create additional bureaucracies on school campuses as they attempt to police these particular rules. And so, I just think it's setting up the entire system for failure, and certainly it flies in the face of common sense."

