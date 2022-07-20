Rep. Donalds to Newsmax: GOP Courting Black Voters for 'First Time Since the '60s'

Freshman Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., told Newsmax Wednesday that "for the first time since the '60s, Republicans are actually courting" Black voters and that Black voters are increasingly giving GOP candidates a chance.

"Our party is really becoming the party of all Americans," Donalds said during an appearance on Newsmax's "The Record With Greta Van Susteren." "It always has been, but I think what we've seen, in a year where policy matters, where actual outcomes do matter, and where the Democrats' radical agenda just has failed so many Americans, more Black people are saying, 'You know what? It's time to give Republicans a chance because the Democrats have failed us.'"

When asked how the Democrats have failed Black voters, Donalds said there were a number of ways.

"Look at the way they run their campaigns," the Sunshine State representative said. "Everything is either they're [Republicans] taking away voting rights, they're taking away, now, abortion rights or they're going to be trying to take us back — and Joe Biden even said himself — 'They want you to go back and live in chains.' That's outrageous. Nobody in the Republican Party is doing that."

Donalds said the GOP wants the "money to follow the children" and for "parents to be empowered so they can make the right decisions for their children."

"We want an economy that grows, where capital freely flows, so people can actually get loans and can grow their small businesses so they can accomplish the American dream," the congressman said.

A low-tax environment is another policy that Republicans stand for, according to Donalds.

"You can't grow an economy with high taxes and high regulation. Doesn't matter if you're white, Black, Hispanic. You will struggle in that kind of an economy," he said. "So if you're really trying to build your network, as a Black American or American in general, you need Republican policies in order to create that wealth that you can then pass on to the next generation."

A "reckless" southern border policy, where fentanyl is coming across the border and killing Americans of all races and ethnicities, is another Democrat policy that is contributing to Black voters' dissatisfaction with the party, Donalds said.

"Right now, the Democrats just take advantage of Black votes. They take them for granted," the Florida Republican added. "They're not coming up with policies that are addressing the plight of building wealth for people on the lower end of the socioeconomic spectrum."

