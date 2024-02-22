Rep. Donalds to Newsmax: Evidence Disproves James Biden's Testimony

Rep. Byron Donalds, appearing on Newsmax on Thursday after his opening speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) rejected testimony from James Biden, who told House Oversight Committee members that his older brother, President Joe Biden, did not have knowledge of his or other family business dealings and was not involved in them.

"We have multiple pieces of evidence that actually demonstrate that Joe Biden knew what was going on," the Florida Republican told "National Report." "He was at dinner at Cafe Milano and other and other business meetings for Hunter Biden [and] Jim Biden … we know that Joe Biden knows what's going on. The entire scheme at this family setup was to give Joe Biden plausible deniability."

However, Donalds said the president was "always lingering in the shadows."

"Nobody in his family had any expertise to make millions and millions of dollars from foreign interests and domestic interest, except for the fact that Joe Biden was at the center of our politics for 50 years," said Donalds. "That fact remains. Nothing they can say will ever change that."

Meanwhile, the arrest of Alexander Smirnov, the FBI informant charged with lying to the agency, will not hinder the impeachment investigation into Biden, Donalds said.

"The information leads us now to the fact that the [Department of Justice] wants to indict their own confidential informant," he said. "I'll believe it when I look at all the details. Right now we're going to continue our investigation. Nothing is going to stop us from doing that."

Donalds added that Hunter Biden is more likely to come in to testify, now that his uncle James has appeared.

"My bigger concern is that like everything else that the Democrats do, they're trying to drag everything out," said Donalds. "The fact that this family was having checks and cash distributed all over the place, and they were hiding it and concealing it from the American people further demonstrates that they were colluding to make money off of Joe Biden's office."

Meanwhile, Donalds, in his wide-ranging speech at CPAC, addressed many of the issues facing conservatives and the nation, including the election, Israel, and the Biden administration's treatment of the military.

"Our military, when treated respectfully is the best in the world," he told Newsmax about his CPAC comments. "We know that we have a bunch of foolishness being brought to us by the Biden administration and, frankly, the Democrat Party, using our military as a tool for social engineering. That's not their purpose, and it's not their job. The military has one job. Be prepared to go kill the enemy."

But the military will be diminished even more by the "mission creep" that is happening because of Democrats and Biden, he said.

"In the body politic, don't use the military as the basis for you to tinker with and try to figure out your own little desires because you have because members of our military have to follow orders," he said. "That's wrong. We need to be focused on mission and mission alone."

