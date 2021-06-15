Rep. Byron Donalds to Newsmax: Ideology Today No Better Than 1950s

The Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) has issued no statement regarding if Florida Republican Rep. Bryon Donalds will be admitted among their ranks. Donalds waged concern on Newsmax that he may not have been accepted into the CBC for his position as a Republican or his endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

Donalds believes that no matter which candidate you support or party you stand with, that should not impede one's chances of fostering good communication with others. Appearing on "Stinchfield," Donalds likened the treatment he received as one similar to the 1950s--in terms of hypocrisy.

"Honestly, I don't really think there's much of a difference at all [between now and the 1950s]. I think it's really about what's going on in our country today. Where if you have a different ideology now, you're canceled. Or, now you're put aside, or now your viewpoints don't matter, the other things that are about your viewpoints—don't matter."

Donalds has says he believes he should be judged by his own character and not what the president has said.

During an interview with CNN anchor Brianna Keilar, Keilar repeatedly interrupted Donalds, questioning why Donalds had backed Trump in the past, but that's where the conversation took a turn. Initially, the subject was why can't a black man, i.e., Donalds join the CBC?

Donalds fired back in the interview, stating, "First of all, whatever the president said in the past has nothing to do with this discussion at all. As a Black man in America, I'm allowed to have my own thoughts on who I choose to support, who I choose not to support. I think that it's important whether you're talking about the Congressional Black Caucus or the Florida State Legislative Black Caucus or the National Caucus of State Black Legislators Organizations —I have been a part of in the past — my support of President Trump has been consistent, but at the same time I've had the ability to advocate for issues, ideas, proposals and funding that have helped the Black community in my state."

