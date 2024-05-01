Rep. Donalds to Newsmax: Parents Should Be Very Concerned About Title IX Changes

Parents should be very concerned about the Biden administration's new Title IX regulations and should make their voices heard at the polls this November, says Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla.

"This is what happens when you have a presidential administration that ignores the rule of law, ignores basically what Congress has done in the past. When they decide to make it up as they go along or make unilateral changes without going to Congress, and they're empowered to do so, this is what you get," Donalds said Wednesday during an appearance on Newsmax's "National Report."

"For those parents who are concerned, they need to make sure they vote this November and have a change in leadership with Donald Trump to become the next president of the United States."

Nine Republican-led states and several conservative groups on Monday filed lawsuits challenging the new U.S. Department of Education regulations, which bar schools and colleges that receive federal funding from discriminating against students based on their gender identity.

The regulations also change how schools subject to Title IX respond to reports of sex-based discrimination and harassment. Title IX applies to both public and private schools, nearly all of which nationally accept some form of federal funding.

A lawsuit filed on Monday by Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, along with a separate one filed by Republican state attorneys general in Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, and Idaho, argued the regulations unlawfully interpret Title IX in a way that conflicts with the statute's text, which they said defines "sex" as a person's biological sex.

A third lawsuit by Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and three advocacy groups, challenged that provision as well as parts of the regulations they said broadens the definition of sex-based harassment and required schools to overhaul how they address complaints.

Donalds said Congress "never spoke to gender identity," making the changes an "unconstitutional rule that the administration is putting through where they're trying to define topics that Congress never defined in the first place.

"This is wrong, and it should be stopped," he added.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com