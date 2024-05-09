Rep. Donalds to Newsmax: Biden Shouldn't Talk Taxes Given Hunter's Issues

President Joe Biden has said if he's reelected, he will allow the tax cuts passed during the Trump administration expire in 2025, which would lead to higher taxes for most Americans.

Biden also said he would implement a plan he contends would not raise taxes on anyone earning less than $400,000 a year.

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Thursday that Biden is the last person who should be talking to Americans about taxes.

"Why is Joe Biden talking to me about taxes? His own son is a tax evader, and I didn't see him making sure his son paid his taxes," Donalds, considered a candidate to be Donald Trump's running mate in November, told "The Chris Salcedo Show." "But now he wants to get his hands into everybody else's pockets?

"This is what happens when you have these limousine liberals. They want to be able to get everybody else's money while they find ways to cut corners and cut the system for their own benefit."

Donalds said there is no reason to let the tax cuts expire because federal tax revenue is soaring — it was $4.4 trillion in 2023, down 9% from the record high of $4.9 trillion in 2022, according to the Tax Foundation.

"They honestly just want to get rid of it because Donald Trump is the one that put it together," Donalds said. "We currently are living under the best tax policy in the history of the United States. The federal government is raising more revenue than it ever has at any other point in the history of our country. People are being able to keep more of their money. So what is the problem?

"The Trump tax cuts need to be extended. Quite frankly, they need to become permanent. And what the Democrat Party needs to really understand is that good tax policy is good for all Americans, and it is good for our economy. You cannot use class warfare when you have a tax policy that has been to the benefit of poor Americans and middle-income Americans, yes, and rich Americans in our country."

