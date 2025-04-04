Rep. Donalds to Newsmax: 'A Lot of Jobs Have Gone Overseas'

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Friday that President Donald Trump's tariffs and trade policies are critical to the future of America and that most countries built their economies by making Americans pay tariffs that they imposed.

"The byproduct of that has been a lot of jobs have gone overseas, manufacturing has gone overseas, and now those countries are a lot stronger," Donalds told "The Chris Salcedo Show."

"We're still the most dominant economy. That hasn't changed, but the gap's a lot closer."

Donalds said the time has come to bring balance to the picture.

"So we now need to leave that era where there were real trade imbalances that were to the detriment of American workers here in the United States to a much more fairer trading system, which is how you can have free trade going into the future."

The Florida Republican and announced gubernatorial candidate also said some federal judges have seemingly ignored the Constitution to block some of Trump's executive decisions.

"Because at the end of the day, the court system, the whole federal system is supposed to judge the constitutionality — not the execution of whether it's something that the president does or an agency does when it's already under law."

Donalds said the key is getting the support of enough Democrat senators to support either new controls or a complete restructuring of the federal court system.

