Rep. Donalds to Newsmax: AG Garland Must Explain Whistleblower Disparities

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Tuesday that Attorney General Merrick Garland needs to reconcile disparities between his denial of Department of Justice interference in an investigation into Hunter Biden and claims by an IRS whistleblower that say otherwise.

IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley claims David Weiss, the U.S. attorney for Delaware handling the case, was not allowed to pursue certain charges against Biden, and made multiple, unsuccessful attempts to elevate himself to the rank of special counsel. Last week, Garland denied interfering with the investigation and said Weiss never asked to be named special counsel.

"I do believe that the allegations from Mr. Shapley are true and the number one reason is because Merrick Garland has yet to refute them," Donalds told "John Bachman Now." "These have been out for several days. He's had plenty of opportunities to say that this is not true and provide information to the contrary.

"He has not done that, you couple that with the fact that he is already under oath saying that he has no ties and these investigations; he said that in the House, he said that in the Senate. Merrick Garland, he has a lot of explaining to do because now we have corroboration with other people in the room who have said that David Weiss did not have the ability to bring charges in other districts, and I think that most of all is that he wanted the ability to become a special counsel. And Merrick Garland, who was the only person who can tell him no, told him no."

Donalds is a member of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, which has been investigating alleged influence peddling by President Joe Biden and his family, including Hunter Biden.

"This lays in the missing gaps in the investigations that we have in the Oversight Committee where we are tracking down these money trails and tracking down these web of LLCs that the Bidens have been using to funnel all their money through," Donalds said. "Now we understand why the Hunter Biden investigation took forever because, in my view, you have elements of the Department of Justice who have been slow-walking and stonewalling this investigation."

