Tags: byron donalds | newsmax | donald trump | indictment

Rep. Donalds to Newsmax: Govt Weaponization 'Obscene'

By    |   Friday, 09 June 2023 06:12 PM EDT

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Friday the weaponization of the federal government is "obscene" and the indictment of former President Donald Trump on charges relating to his handling of classified documents "could very well lead to the end of our great republic."

Donalds told "The Chris Salcedo Show" the GOP-led House can do its part by restricting funds to federal agencies involved, but the only real change can come with the election of a new president.

"If you're going to talk about where people need to be fired and held accountable, to be truthful, that can only come when you have a change of leadership in the executive branch," said Donalds, a member of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability.

"Because it has now been documented, proving that elements of the FBI, elements of the intelligence community, have interfered in not one but two presidential elections, and they are now on pace to interfere in a third presidential election.

"This is obscene. This is not even just a dark day for our country. This can lead to the very end of our great republic, and it's only because you have radicals at high levels of our government who want to maintain their positions of power. They want to continue to get money through corrupt means because of their positions of power, and they will destroy anybody who gets in their way."

Donalds provided Hillary Clinton as an example. Clinton used a private email server to conduct government business while she was secretary of state, which was against federal law. Clinton sent 110 emails containing clearly marked classified information, and 36 of those contained secret information. Eight of the email chains she sent contained top secret information.

Clinton was then held responsible for attempts to destroy evidence related to that illegal server, with her staff cleaning "devices in such a way as to preclude complete forensic recovery," according to a statement by then-FBI Director James Comey. Clinton was not charged.

"She did obstruct justice and the FBI at the time didn't even bother to bring her or her attorneys in under oath," Donalds said. "They just took her at her word while they were smashing cellphones and destroying servers."

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Friday the weaponization of the federal government is "obscene" and the indictment of former President Donald Trump on charges relating to his handling of classified documents "could very well lead to the end of our great ...
Friday, 09 June 2023 06:12 PM
