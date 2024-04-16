WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: byron donalds | mike johnson | mtg

Byron Donalds to Newsmax: Speaker Johnson Should Remain

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., speaks with reporters at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 10, 2024, in Washington, D.C. (Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

Tuesday, 16 April 2024 12:12 PM EDT

As a motion to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson, R, La. picked up support, Rep. Byron Donalds, R, Fla. told Newsmax on Tuesday he supports keeping Johnson.

Rep. Thomas Massie, R, Ky. announced Tuesday morning he would be co-sponsoring Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's motion to vacate the chair.

"He should pre-announce his resignation (as Boehner did), so we can pick a new Speaker without ever being without a GOP Speaker," Massie said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

But Donalds told "National Report" Congress has too much business to take care of in too short a time.

"Let our cool heads prevail, be focused on the task at hand," Donalds said. "There's not a lot of time to think about the machinations of the speaker’s office."

Donalds said top priorities should be securing the border and being supportive of Israel.

"The other stuff should be left for later on," Donalds said.

Tuesday, 16 April 2024 12:12 PM
