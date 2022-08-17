Rep. Donalds to Newsmax: Wyoming GOP Voters Don't Want 'Grandstanding' Liz Cheney

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., told Newsmax Wednesday that voters in Wyoming don't want 'grandstanding' Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., handing her more than a 30-point loss in Tuesday's GOP primary.

"She was helping [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democrats cover up their crazy agenda, which is hurting every American so she could be at the forefront of this vendetta or whatever with [former President] Donald Trump. It made no sense," Donalds said during "The Chris Salcedo Show" Wednesday. "If that was going to be her opinion, fine. That's one thing. But if you felt that it was your own personal soapbox to lead Nancy Pelosi's charge, that's why the voters of Wyoming got rid of you. Because what the voters of Wyoming do not want is somebody who's going to grandstand on the mantle that the people of Wyoming actually create."

Cheney, the Republican incumbent who serves as vice chair on the House Select Jan. 6 Committee and has been very vocal in her criticism of former President Donald Trump, lost her reelection bid Tuesday to Trump-endorsed challenger Harriet Hageman, 66% to 29%, according to the New York Times.

"Let that be a reminder to any politician, frankly, in every and any party, if you want to be so bold as to stand against the will of the voters who actually sent you to Washington, you will go the way of Liz Cheney," Donalds said.

Cheney's loss after severely criticizing Trump for his "lies" about the "stolen" 2020 election, and serving on the Jan. 6 committee, with Pelosi's blessing, was expected in a state that voted 70% for Trump in 2020.

During her concession speech, Cheney continued to assail Trump.

"No citizen of this republic is a bystander," the Times reported her saying. "We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation."

The Times reported that Trump responded to her defeat by praising Hageman as a "wonderful result for America," blasting Cheney for her "spiteful, sanctimonious words."

Hageman said during her victory speech that the people in the state were tired of the Jan. 6 committee hearings, and Cheney as its vice chairman for pursuing Trump.

"We're fed up with the Jan. 6 commission," the Times reported she said. "We're fed up with Liz Cheney."

The soon-to-be former congresswoman, however, left the door open for a possible presidential run in 2024, possibly against Trump as a Republican.

"In coming weeks, Liz will be launching an organization to educate the American people about the ongoing threat to our Republic, and to mobilize a unified effort to oppose any Donald Trump campaign for president," Cheney spokesman Jeremy Adler said to Politico, NPR reported.

