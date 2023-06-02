×
Rep. Donalds to Newsmax: GOP 'Talking About' Removing McCarthy

By    |   Friday, 02 June 2023 03:48 PM EDT

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Friday that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., could face a GOP push to remove him from his post as speaker following the passage of the bipartisan debt agreement.

Donalds said on "John Bachman Now" that some House Republicans "are talking about" submitting a motion to vacate the speaker's office due to opposition toward the debt agreement, which Congress passed and is likely to be signed into law by President Joe Biden.

Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., said on Wednesday that McCarthy "should be concerned" about a motion to remove him as speaker over the bipartisan agreement on the debt ceiling.

When asked about whether a motion to vacate could be submitted, Donalds said, "I really don't know." He added, "I think that there are members who are talking about it."

He noted that "there's still a process around" a motion to vacate, and said, "I think if you're going to do that, there has to be a large appetite in the Republican conference for that, to actually really be able to take hold."

Donalds added, "I really don't think the appetite is there amongst the entire Republican conference, but members are going to have that conversation, and we'll see where it goes from there."

