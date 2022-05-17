Rep. Byron Donalds to Newsmax: Biden 'Not a Leader'

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., told Newsmax TV on Tuesday that President Joe Biden lacks "the courage to talk about" the attempted attack on a church in California because it could upset China.

Donalds, while commenting on Biden's remarks on Tuesday in which he mentioned several racially motivated crimes such as the 2015 attack on a predominantly Black church in Charleston, South Carolina, said that Biden failed to mention the incident in California over the weekend in which a man attempted to attack a Taiwanese church.

"Joe Biden doesn't want to talk about what happened to the church in California because he doesn't want to inflame the Chinese government," Donalds said on "John Bachman Now." "That's why he doesn't want to talk about it. It's much easier to separate Americans, it's much easier to try to say … when a tragedy comes to our country, where black men and black women are killed, that somehow it's Republicans' fault."

The congressman continued, "It's easy to go out there and say that because … conservatives don't operate the way the Chinese Communist Party operates. So, Joe Biden will not have the courage to actually talk about what happened in California. He didn't have the courage to go to Waukesha. When yes, there was a Black man that ran over young white kids at a Christmas parade. He didn't have the courage to say anything then, but because politics suits it on his side of the aisle here he comes going to Buffalo."

Donalds concluded, "The man is not a leader."