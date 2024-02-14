Rep. Donalds to Newsmax: Expect More Threats Under 'Weak' Biden

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., while not commenting directly on calls from House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner's call for President Joe Biden to declassify information about a "serious national security threat" Wednesday, told Newsmax that the foreign policy status of the U.S. under Biden has been "real slippery."

"These things are not isolated incidents," Donalds said on Newsmax's "Newsline." "When you leave Afghanistan the way that Joe Biden left, the disastrous withdrawal, it demonstrates to our enemies that America is not as strong as it used to be."

Donalds noted that the situations in Israel and Ukraine, "are not isolated incidents. This is what happens when you have weak leadership in the White House."

The world has taken note of Biden's weaknesses and is pushing to see what it can get away with doing, he added.

"There's this constant debate in our politics right now between isolationism and being a neo-con," Donalds said. "I am neither. What I'm for is prudent national security and a strong America. … We need sound leadership in the White House and the United States doesn't have it today."

Donalds also on Wednesday discussed the House vote to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and called on the Senate to hold a full trial before lawmakers vote, rather than to call a quick vote to end the matter.

Donalds also commented on reports concerning Biden's mental fitness for office, following a damaging report by special counsel Robert Hur that discussed the president's age and memory capabilities.

The White House says Biden is getting a physical, but it does not include a cognitive test, and Donalds said he does not agree with that.

"The American people deserve to know if Joe Biden has the mental capabilities to serve as commander in chief," he said. "It's that simple. If he does not, then it is incumbent upon Vice President [Kamala] Harris to invoke the 25th Amendment and have the Cabinet vote on whether he should be removed from office."

