Rep. Donalds to Newsmax: Biden Most 'Compromised' President Ever

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Monday that after following the evidence presented to the House Oversight Committee, he believes President Joe Biden is the most "compromised" president in U.S. history.

"This stinks to high heaven. This is corruption," Donalds said during "Rob Schmitt Tonight" on Monday. "Hunter Biden is the bag man, and Joe Biden is the influence peddler, pure and simple. We have never had a president compromised like this in the history of our country."

Donalds said that during Monday's testimony of Devon Archer, a former business partner of the Bidens, it was revealed that executives from the Ukrainian energy firm Burisma contacted Washington, D.C., to make sure the administration pushed for the firing of Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin, who was investigating the company at the time.

He said emails and texts from 2016 showed Hunter Biden and another unidentified family member, possibly Joe, were paid $5 million each for having the prosecutor fired.

Hunter Biden was given a seat on the company's board and was paid an estimated $80,000 per month while not knowing anything about the energy industry.

"We know that Burisma hired Hunter Biden because he was an idiot, but was an idiot connected to Joe Biden," Donalds said. "Those are the fact patterns that exist."

Donalds said that while Shokin's investigation into Burisma continued, the company would have trouble raising capital for its operations in the United States.

"We know that Joe Biden bragged about getting the prosecutor fired," Donalds said. "We know that Burisma paid Hunter Biden and another Biden $10 million. [Burisma executives called Washington] to make sure the thing that they paid for actually happened."

Donalds said that it is likely House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., will decide to open an impeachment inquiry into Biden this fall based on the evidence coming out.

"I don't think we need much more [evidence] at this point," he said. "This is not even a call for Speaker McCarthy. I think he is going to make this call over the August recess. The [House] Judiciary Committee led by Chairman [Jim] Jordan – they are going to start their process, and it is high time all the information comes forward."

According to the Oversight Committee, the Bidens have raked in more than $10 million from foreign entities going back to Biden's tenure as vice president under former President Barack Obama.

