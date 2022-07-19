Rep. Donalds: Biden's Energy Policies 'Simply Do Not Work'

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Tuesday that President Joe Biden’s energy policies "simply do not work," and will make it "much harder" to produce oil domestically.

Donalds said on "John Bachman Now" that if Biden "continues down this road, it's going to be much harder to move oil and natural gas through the country. It's going to make it harder to refine oil into gasoline for people to put in their cars, and they still want to go down this Green New Deal plan, even though right now in Europe they're beginning to reverse course because they woke up and realized that it's easy to be green when somebody else is doing the drilling, but they don't want to buy oil and gas from Vladimir Putin anymore, so now they have to figure it out on their own terms."

Donalds added: "I'm not against green technology per se, but what I am against is cutting off our economic nose to spite our face, and following Joe Biden is America cutting off its nose to spite its face, and those who suffer are poor and working families all through the United States right now."