Rep. Donalds to Newsmax: Obama Should Grant Access to Biden Emails

Rep. Byron Donalds told Newsmax former President Barack Obama should open up a trove of emails from his administration that contain aliases then-Vice President Joe Biden used.

Joining "Rob Schmitt Tonight" on Tuesday, the Florida Republican urged Obama to cooperate with the National Archives and Records Administration for the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability's investigation.

The panel is seeking roughly 82,000 emails sent by current President Biden during his tenure in the Obama administration under various aliases, including "Robert L. Peters," "JRB Ware," and "Robin Ware."

"We don't have access yet, but we're trying to get this access," said Donalds, a member of the Oversight Committee. "One of the roadblocks is that President Obama actually has to agree to allow access to these emails because he was the president of the United States at the time.

"President Obama should allow access to those emails because the American people actually deserve to see what 'Robert L. Peters' was actually doing in his spare time."

Biden, he explained, was "not actually being vice president of the United States." Instead, he was forwarding an influence peddling scheme with his family members that resulted in money and favors being tossed around.

"So, I think it's in the interest of the American people to see what 'Robert L. Peters' was emailing back-and-forth with [Joe Biden's brother] Jim Biden and [Joe Biden's son] Hunter Biden," Donalds emphasized.

The National Archives only disclosed the tens of thousands of emails on Monday as part of a legal battle in federal district court with the Southeastern Legal Foundation, a Georgia-based conservative group.

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., who heads the Oversight panel, told the New York Post that the Biden administration's "lack of transparency" was "looking more like obstruction every day."

"Congress needs full access to these records and others as part of our investigation into Joe Biden and the Biden family's corruption," Comer insisted. "The House Oversight Committee will continue to use the power of the gavel to obtain records necessary to our investigation."

