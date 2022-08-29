Rep. Byron Donalds to Newsmax: Biden's MAGA 'Semi-fascist' Slight Is for Himself

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Monday that when President Joe Biden referred to "MAGA Republicans" as "semi-fascists" this week, he was really talking about his own actions as president.

"This is the guy that just signed off on either $300 billion or a trillion dollars in debt forgiveness, never debated by Congress, never actually contemplated by Congress, no votes in Congress," Donalds told Monday's "Prime News" with Jenn Pellegrino. "This is the guy who just signed an 'inflation reduction act,' where no committee, either House or Senate even reviewed the legislation.

"But then he is going to turn around and use this 'semi-fascist' slogan? No, Joe, you're talking about yourself. You're looking yourself in the mirror."

In both a public speech and a smaller gathering in Maryland on Thursday, Biden harshly rebuked half of the country, including the 74 million people that supported former President Donald Trump and his "Make America Great Again" agenda in the 2020 presidential election.

"What we're seeing now is either the beginning or the death knell of an extreme MAGA philosophy," Biden told a group of Democrats at an outdoor campaign gathering for the Democratic National Committee. "It's not just — it's not just Trump. It's the – it's the entire philosophy that underpins — it's — I'm going say something — it's almost like semi-fascism, the way in which it deals."

In a later speech, he continued to bash Republicans, saying they were a threat to "personal rights" and "economic security."

"We're at a serious moment in our nation's history," Biden said. "The MAGA Republicans don't just threaten our personal rights and economic security, they're a threat to our very democracy. They refuse to accept the will of the people. They embrace — embrace — political violence. They don't believe in democracy."

Donalds said name calling is all Biden can do after spending the past two years running the country into the ground.

"If you look at how he's conducted himself since he's been president of the United States, he does not follow the law," Donalds said. "He does what he wants. He ignores the Constitution. But then he wants to put his aviators on and act like he's 'Joe Cool.' He does this all the time when he can't make an argument, which these days is all the time. So he's going to name call, he's going to vilify, because he thinks that people are going to be on his side.

"But the American voters are not believing it."

