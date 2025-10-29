Rep. Donalds to Newsmax: Too Many Biden Aides Pleading the Fifth

The House Oversight Committee requested on Tuesday that the Department of Justice review all executive actions taken during the Biden administration, stating that it has found indications that some of former President Joe Biden's orders and clemency decisions might have been made without his direct approval.

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Wednesday the investigation has been frustrating because "too many people are pleading the Fifth [Amendment]."

The Oversight Committee has "provided as much information as we could. I also think that this is something for the District of Columbia's medical bureau, because the White House doctor plead the fifth," Donalds said on "Greg Kelly Reports."

Donalds, who is running for Florida governor next year, said the former White House physician is going to have to have his medical license reviewed.

"It's just not clear what he was actually doing, what he was prescribing, what tests were not run with respect to the physical and mental capabilities of President Biden."

"But the bulk of this is going to have to go to the Department of Justice. Too many people are pleading the Fifth, which means they're covering up," Donalds added.

