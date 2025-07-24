Rep. Donalds to Newsmax: Release All Epstein, Maxwell Files Now

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., called for the full release of information related to Ghislaine Maxwell's deposition and the Jeffrey Epstein investigation, telling Newsmax on Thursday that it's time to "dump it all out and just let it go from there."

Donalds argued that the federal government should release all remaining documents tied to the investigation of Epstein and Maxwell, saying transparency is the only path forward.

"I think at this point we just got to go ahead and release this stuff, dump it all out and just let it go from there," Donalds said during an appearance on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

Donalds' remarks come as Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche met Thursday with Maxwell at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tallahassee, where she is serving a 20-year sentence for her role in facilitating Epstein's sex trafficking ring. A follow-up meeting is scheduled for Friday, according to his Thursday post on X.

Earlier, House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., issued a subpoena Thursday for a closed-door deposition with Maxwell, scheduled for Aug. 11 at a Florida correctional facility.

Asked whether Maxwell may still possess unreleased or unknown information, Donalds said, "It's not clear. Look, a lot of this remains to be seen. At the end of the day, I think that transparency is really going to be the best thing going forward in this matter."

Donalds, an Oversight Committee member, added that very few people have had access to sealed files and grand jury materials connected to the case. "I have not seen these files, to be blunt. A lot of people haven't seen these files; only really a handful of people have," he said.

"But I think we'll see where this goes with the DOJ going to speak with her today and then with Chairman Comer seeking testimony from her in a closed-door deposition," Donalds said. "We'll really see where this goes. But I think with where this whole thing is going, just as much information as possible needs to just get out there. Transparency, the full release."

Maxwell was convicted in 2021 on multiple federal charges, including sex trafficking of a minor, stemming from her long association with Epstein, who died in federal custody in 2019.

Her upcoming deposition and the Justice Department's renewed interest in her testimony have sparked speculation about the potential for new revelations involving prominent individuals connected to Epstein.

The Justice Department has sought grand jury transcripts and other sealed documents from Florida as part of its reexamination of the Epstein-Maxwell case. A Federal judge in Florida denied the request.

