Rep. Donalds to Newsmax: 'Enough Information' for Hearings on Biden Family

There is already "definitely enough information" to hold congressional hearings on Hunter Biden and his business dealings about how they involve his father, President Joe Biden, but even more is coming, Rep. Byron Donalds said on Newsmax Friday.

"The thing we want to make sure that people understand is that we're just scratching the surface here," the Florida Republican, who appeared on Newsmax's "National Report" with Rep. Jeff Sessions, R-Texas, commented. "When you have suspicious activity reports, most Americans may never get one in their entire lifetime. You might get one through your business dealings."

But, Donalds said that Hunter Biden and his uncle Jim, the president's brother, have 150 of the filings that are known about and there may be more. "

Even worse, Donalds said, is that when Biden became president, he blocked such reports from being available to members of Congress, unlike how other presidents had treated the documentation.

A suspicious activity report is generated where there is a "serious concern" that money laundering or other illegal actions have taken place, said Donalds, "so if Hunter Biden and Jim Biden are involved in these, how did that happen?"

Also, he said, the Biden family members were traveling the globe while Biden was vice president, leveraging his influence to create business opportunities.

"We're going to lay all this out in the hearings to come," said Donalds. "The evidence is clearly there to start that process."

Sessions, meanwhile, said the information on Hunter Biden is almost two years old, but there had been a great deal of work done on vetting it, so with the new GOP-controlled House, "we will now go formally and not just ask for, but demand" information.

Countless letters have gone unanswered about the suspicious activity reports, and it may take court hearings for their release, Sessions said.

"The question is whether the president can arbitrarily deny Congress access to these when they deal with his own personal matters or the matters of his family," said Sessions, adding that the lawmakers will "follow the same trail" that Democrats used on former President Donald Trump for his private information, including sources from "banking and other associates."

The investigation was announced in a press conference on Thursday by Reps. James Comer, R-Ky., and Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, who are expected to head the House Oversight and Judiciary committees.

Sessions said the announcement was to put the Bidens on notice Donalds said the hearings will likely start in January after the new GOP majority is sworn into Congress, and the committees will "let the evidence drive" where the investigation heads.

"Unlike the Democrats that picked the point where they wanted to get to and tried to find any way to get there, we're not going to do that," he said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!