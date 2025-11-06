Rep. Donalds to Newsmax: Judge Boasberg Must Be Impeached

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., has called for the impeachment of U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, accusing him of authorizing politically motivated subpoenas that targeted Republican senators and allies of President Donald Trump.

Speaking live on Newsmax, Thursday morning, Donalds said the actions approved under Boasberg's supervision represented a serious breach of judicial integrity and went "far beyond" the Watergate scandal of the 1970s.

"Judge Boasberg overstepped his bounds issuing these subpoenas," Donalds said.

"This was a wide-scale fishing expedition to penalize Republicans and diminish their political ability to win elections in 2024. That's why impeachment has to be on the table," Donalds said during an appearance on "Wake Up America."

Donalds claimed that federal agencies, under former President Joe Biden and former Attorney General Merrick Garland, obtained phone and document records of sitting senators without proper notification, a move he alleged violated federal law.

Donalds described the effort as "a political plot to stop Donald Trump" and said it demonstrated "the depths of corruption" within the Biden administration.

Donalds voiced support for a House-led inquiry to investigate Boasberg's actions, noting that his colleague, Rep. Brandon Gill, R-Texas, is leading the effort.

Donalds said he had also spoken with Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., about coordinating an oversight push to "expose all of this to the American people."

Boasberg's impeachment, Donalds said, is "the necessary first step" toward restoring trust in the nation's justice system.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com