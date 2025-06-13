Rep. Donalds to Newsmax: Israel Didn't Have a Choice in Attack

Israel "didn't really have much of a choice" but to launch a series of targeted strikes against Iran to take out its uranium-enrichment facilities and many of its military leaders and senior nuclear scientists, Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., told Newsmax, Friday.

"The truth is, the Iranians were some were 15 to 20 days away from nuclear warheads," he said during an appearance on "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "The Iranians have been really advocating for the death of Israel since the Iranian revolution in '79, so this is nothing new.

"And then third, you have the proxy campaigns they had through Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis. That was nonstop."

"Obviously, Oct. 7 did not happen without the Iranian regime, let's just be clear. So at this point, Israel really had no choice."

Donalds said the U.S. is "not in this conflict."

"Israel is our greatest ally in the region. That's not going to change," he said.

"Are we going to involve ourselves in this conflict? No, we're not. We're going to stay out of this thing.

"And this is something where the Israelis and Iran are going to have to go through this conflict. And from everything that we're hearing, this is not going to be just a couple days. This is going to go on for weeks, potentially longer."

