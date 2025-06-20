Rep. Byron Donalds to Newsmax: Trump Will Make 'Right Decision' on Iran

Rep. Byron Donalds told Newsmax that President Donald Trump will make the "right decision" about direct involvement in military action against Iran.

The Florida Republican told Newmax's "Newsline" on Friday that Trump knows what needs to be done. "Well, first and foremost, I think that the president is going to make the absolute right decision. Let's make that very clear."

He was responding to reports that Trump was considering the potential of direct assistance to help Israel destroy Iran's nuclear weapons program. White House press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Thursday told reporters that Trump was leaving open a two-week window for negotiations before deciding on direct military intervention.

Donalds said he trusts the president to make the right call. "We already know from his first time as president of the United States that President Trump is not interested in protracted engagements with using the United States military. "

Donalds predicts that whatever Trump does, it will be over quickly. "And if we actually do anything, this is going to be — it's quick and decisive, and we bring our troops home. So that's the history of working with President Trump on these matters."

The Florida congressman and announced gubernatorial candidate said he would support direct action, but not sending in troops. "So if the president is presented with an opportunity where we essentially use some of our weaponry to take out this last nuclear facility in Iran, I think that's an opportunity that we have to take," he said. But he added, "I do not want boots on the ground. I do not want soldiers in harm's way."

Donalds said he was past the point of needing to be convinced Iran was a serious military threat. "We are being presented with a major threat from Iran with respect to nuclear weapons. That is crystal clear at this point. Everybody knows that."

As the President considers his options, Israel and Iran continue to hammer each other with missile strikes at both military and civilian targets. Israel opened the action a week ago in response to failed negotiations over Iran's nuclear weapons program.